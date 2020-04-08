Over Half of US Adults Rate Media Response to Pandemic Positively - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) More than 50 percent of American adults believe the media has done at least a good job of covering the coronavirus pandemic, a PEW Research Center poll revealed on Wednesday.

According to the poll, 54 percent of US adults said the news media has done an "excellent or good job" of responding to the virus crisis.

Network television news scored highest, with 69% rating coverage good or excellent, followed by newspapers with 66 percent.

Only 41 percent approved of social media as a source of information on the pandemic, according to the release.

In addition, the survey revealed that most Americans are paying close attention to coronavirus news, with 57 percent saying they follow COVID-19 reporting very closely and another 35 percent who follow virus news fairly closely.

In a press release accompanying the poll, Pew said Americans rate the media's response more positively than that of President Donald Trump but more negatively than other officials. However, the press release provided no data on Trump or other officials.