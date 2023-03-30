UrduPoint.com

Over Half Of US Citizens Confident In US's Banking System - Poll

Over a half of US citizens (55%) have said they are confident that keeping their money in the country's banks is secure, a poll conducted by Quinnipiac University showed

The poll, published on Wednesday, said that 14% of those surveyed had a lot of confidence and that 41% had some confidence in storing their money in the US banks, while 20% say not too much, and 23% do not express much confidence in it.

The survey was conducted from March 23-27 among 1,788 adults.

The margin of error stands at 2,3%.

The US banking sector faced the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) on March 10. US federal regulators closed SVB, the largest US bank to fold since the 2008 financial crisis and the second largest implosion in the country's history. Later that week, the New York-based Signature Bank was seized in the third largest bank collapse in US history. Both lenders, who catered largely to the tech sector, became victims of a bank run.

