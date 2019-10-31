Over Half of US Citizens Unaware of 1999 NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia - Survey

Over half of US citizens know nothing about NATO's 1999 bombing of former Yugoslavia, now known as Serbia and Montenegro, during which thousands of people were killed, a fresh survey published by Sputnik.Polls showed on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Over half of US citizens know nothing about NATO's 1999 bombing of former Yugoslavia, now known as Serbia and Montenegro, during which thousands of people were killed, a fresh survey published by Sputnik.Polls showed on Thursday.

According to the poll, which was conducted by the Ifop research company at the request of the Sputnik news agency and radio broadcast service, some 54 percent of Americans have never heard about the bombings, while only 26 percent confirmed that they were aware of these events.

As many as 20 percent of US citizens could not provide a definite answer, the poll said.

The poll was conducted among 1,001 US adults. The margin of error is around 3.1 percentage points.

In 1999, the armed confrontation between the Kosovo Liberation Army, an ethnic-Albanian militia that had supported Kosovo's independence since the 1990s, and the Serbian army and police led to NATO airstrikes against what was Yugoslavia.

The NATO operations began on March 24, 1999, and ended on June 10. The Serbian government estimates that about 2,500 people, including 89 children, were killed during the US-led bombing campaign.

The military operation was conducted without the approval of the UN Security Council and based on the Western countries' allegations that the Yugoslavian government had carried out ethnic cleansing in Kosovo against Albanians. It remains a controversial subject among the Albanian people, who see NATO's interference to have been a protective measure, and Serbs, who condemn the operation for killing civilians in the airstrikes.