Over Half Of US Citizens Want To See Trump Out Of Politics - Survey

Over 50 percent of Americans believe that former US President Donald Trump should leave politics for good, a CNBC-sponsored survey, conducted just days before the start of Trump's Senate impeachment trial, showed on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) Over 50 percent of Americans believe that former US President Donald Trump should leave politics for good, a CNBC-sponsored survey, conducted just days before the start of Trump's Senate impeachment trial, showed on Friday.

The survey showed that 54 percent of US citizens want Trump "to remove himself from politics entirely.

" The view was shared by 81 percent of Democrats, 47 percent of Independents and just 26 percent of Republicans.

At the same time, nearly half of Republicans (48 percent) want Trump to remain in the party leadership while 74 percent want him to stay active in politics in some way. Moreover, 11 percent of Republican voters said that they want Trump to start a third party.

The online poll was conducted from February 2-7 among 1,000 Americans nationwide. The margin of error does not exceed 3.5 percent.

