Over Half Of US Media Reports About Russia In Context Of COVID-19 Response Negative- Study

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 10:10 AM

Over Half of US Media Reports About Russia in Context of COVID-19 Response Negative- Study

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) More than half (58 percent) of leading US media reports on Russia's response to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are negative and only 4 percent are positive, according to a study conducted by the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, the Rossiya Segodnya press service reported.

In Germany, the figures are 44 percent and 1 percent; in the UK, 38 percent and 1 percent respectively.

Rossiya Segodnya experts analyzed more than 4,000 relevant publications for the period from March 12 to June 14, 2020 in the top five print, online, tv and radio resources of the G7 member countries, as well as China as the source of COVID-19 spread. Relevant (significant) materials were those in which the words "Russia" and "coronavirus" were mentioned more than once.

According to the study results, the largest number of news and analytical materials on the topic that were critical of Russia appeared on the media platforms of the United States (243), Germany (198) and the United Kingdom (168).

The leaders in the number of positive reviews about Russia in the context of the pandemic were media outlets in China (237), Italy (35) and France (21). In the overall block of analyzed materials, 66 percent were neutral, 26 percent negative and 8 percent positive.

"It is noteworthy that a positive assessment of the Russian Federation's response to the pandemic is given mainly in states that closely cooperate with our country in the fight against coronavirus, primarily in China and Italy," the report says.

