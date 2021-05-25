UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 10:50 PM

Over Half of US Voters Want Commission to Probe January 6 Capitol Riot - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) A 58 percent majority of likely US voters back calls for forming a commission, modeled on the panel that probed the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, to investigate the January 6 storming of the Capitol by a group of former President Donald Trump supporters, a Rasmussen Reports poll said on Tuesday.

"That includes 42 percent who 'Strongly Approve 'of the commission proposal. Thirty-five percent (37 percent) disapprove of the riot commission plan, including 23 percent who 'Strongly Disapprove,'" a press release explaining the poll said.

The US House of Representatives last week voted to create such a commission, but the plan faces opposition in the Senate, where it would likely require at least ten Republicans to go along amid opposition from Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

A majority of likely Republican voters (57 percent) disapprove of the riot commission, including 40 percent who "Strongly Disapprove," while 78 percent of Democrats back the plan as do 56 percent of voters not affiliated with either major party, according to the poll.

Republican opponents say the plan would add little to multiple investigations underway in Congress plus a criminal probe by the FBI.

