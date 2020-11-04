UrduPoint.com
Over Half Of US Voters Would Like Kamala Harris To Become Vice President - Exit Poll

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 10:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) More than half of US voters - 51 percent - would prefer to see Kamala Harris from the Democratic Party a new vice president, an exit poll by NBC news shows.

The candidacy of Harris is opposed by 43 percent of the respondents.

Harris is supported by two-thirds of African American and Latino voters, but less than half of White and Asian respondents.

If elected, Harris will be the first female and the first person of color serving as the vice president. Her opponent is incumbent Vice President Mike Pence from the Republican Party. 

More Stories From World

