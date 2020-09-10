UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 11:35 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) A majority of the world's tourist destinations - 53 percent - have already eased travel restrictions introduced to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease, which shows a gradual restart of tourism, the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) said in a press release on Thursday.

"Analyzing restrictions up to September 1, the research carried out by the United Nations specialized agency for tourism found that a total of 115 destinations (53 percent of all destinations worldwide) have eased travel restrictions, an increase of 28 since July 19," the release said. "Of these, two have lifted all restrictions, while the remaining 113 continue to have certain restrictive measures in place.

According to the UNWTO, destinations with eased travel restrictions have comparatively low rates of novel coronavirus infection and high or very high levels of health and hygiene infrastructure.

Some 64 percent of those destinations have a high dependence on air transportation for international arrivals, the release said.

Meanwhile, 93 destinations - 43 percent of all worldwide destinations - continue to have their borders completely closed, of which 27 have had their borders closed for at least 30 weeks.

UNWTO noted that more than 50 percent of all destinations with borders fully closed are among the world's most vulnerable countries.

