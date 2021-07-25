Over One Third of French People Support Demonstrations Against Health Passes - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2021) The French who support the protests against sanitary passes make up 35%, according to the opinion poll conducted for Le Journal du Dimanche.

Anti-health-passes protests have been underway in France since July 12, when President Emmanuel Macron announced the introduction of a new system of containment measures.

The international research group IFOP carried out a study that has shown that 35% of the French support or feel sympathy for protesters; 16% said they were "indifferent" and 49% of people are "opposed" or "hostile" to the demonstrations.

The sanitary passes indicate if a bearer is immune to COVID-19 or has a negative test result. According to the bill, the passes are to be mandatory for public catering, medical organizations, aboard planes and long-distance trains.