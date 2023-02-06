Over One-Third of Plant, Animal Species in US at Risk of Extinction - Study

Over one-third of plant and animal species in the United States are at risk of extinction due to insufficient protections, conservation science network NatureServe said in an analysis published Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Over one-third of plant and animal species in the United States are at risk of extinction due to insufficient protections, conservation science network NatureServe said in an analysis published Monday.

The analysis of US biodiversity found that 34% of plant species and 40% of animals are at risk of extinction, NatureServe said. Moreover, 41% of ecosystems are at risk of range-wide collapse, the analysis found.

Many protected areas prioritize geological features or landscapes of cultural significance instead of targeting threatened biodiversity, NatureServe said. Most at-risk species and ecosystems are insufficiently protected to prevent further decline, the group also said.

"We are currently experiencing and causing the Sixth Extinction - the mass extinction of species across the planet," NatureServe President Dr. Sean O'Brien said in a statement on the analysis. "The plants, animals, and ecosystems found in our state, tribal, and Federal lands are key components of our cultural and natural heritage.

We should be proud of the biodiversity in our backyard and should prioritize protecting what is here, now."

The analysis utilized nearly 50 years of data collection by NatureServe's network to address the state of biodiversity, risks to biodiversity and attempts to address them, the statement said.

The analysis found that Primary threats to biodiversity include habitat degradation, invasive species, dams and climate change, the statement said. US grasslands and wetlands were determined to be in particular need of conservation attention, the statement added.

The analysis highlighted the usefulness of their data in contributing to programs such as the "30x30" initiative, which calls for the conservation of 30% of Earth's land by 2030. Strategies that address the full biodiversity of ecosystems should be complemented by those that address the needs of individuals species, NatureServe also said.