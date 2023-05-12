UrduPoint.com

Over One-Third Of Russians Believe Life In Russia To Remain Same In 6 Months, Year - Poll

May 12, 2023

Over One-Third of Russians Believe Life in Russia to Remain Same in 6 Months, Year - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) As many as 34% of Russian citizens are confident that life in Russia will not change in the coming six months or year, with slightly less than a third believing that it will get better over that period, according to a poll by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) released on Friday.

The survey showed that 31% of people think that life in the country will change for the better in the next six months or a year, whereas 16% of respondents believe that life in Russia will get worse.

As many as 36% of Russian citizens expressed optimism about their families' lives in near future, saying that they will improve in the next six months or year, with 41% believing that nothing will change over this period, the poll also demonstrated.

The representative weekly opinion poll was conducted by FOM among Russian citizens aged 18 and above, from April 14-16 and April 21-23, 2023.

The survey was carried out through interviews at respondents' homes, with 1,500 people from 104 cities and villages in 53 regions taking part. The margin of error does not exceed 3.6%.

