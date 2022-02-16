UrduPoint.com

Over One Third Of US Voters Want Binding Nuclear Deal With Iran - Poll

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2022 | 08:39 PM

More than one third of American voters would like to have a binding nuclear accord with Iran, twice as many as those who would prefer a nonbinding deal, as in 2015, according to a Morning Consult/Politico poll out on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) More than one third of American voters would like to have a binding nuclear accord with Iran, twice as many as those who would prefer a nonbinding deal, as in 2015, according to a Morning Consult/Politico poll out on Wednesday.

Thirty-six percent of voters want a binding deal and 18% favor a nonbinding accord, while 20% don't want any deal with Tehran.

Democrats are more inclined to support a binding deal with the Islamic republic (49%) than Republicans (24%). Supporters of former President Donald Trump's party (35%) are almost six times more likely to oppose any deal with Iran than Democrats (6%).

The majority of US voters favor the 2015 deal with 53% showing support for it and only 24% opposing it, the findings also revealed.

The JCPOA was concluded by China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, and Iran, as well as the European Union, in 2015, and provided for the easing of sanctions in exchange for Iran limiting its nuclear program.

In 2018, Trump unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and reinstated sanctions against Tehran. In response, Iran scaled back its commitments under the deal, removing restrictions placed on nuclear research and uranium enrichment.

After taking office in January 2021, President Joe Biden said he was seeking to revive the deal and renew US commitments under the JCPOA. The negotiations were launched in Vienna in April.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that Tehran wants the West, including the United States, to reaffirm, at least in form of political statement, their commitment to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, noting that there is no trust in verbal statements.

