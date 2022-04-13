Over Quarter of Moldovan Citizens Think Ex-President Could Improve Their Lives - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) More than a quarter of Moldovan citizens believe that the country's former president, Igor Dodon, could change their lives for the better, according to an Intellect Group poll, released on Wednesday.

Moldovan residents were asked which of the country's politicians could improve their well-being. Dodon came in first with 26% of respondents choosing him (compared to 21.5% in April 2021).

Incumbent President Maia Sandu was selected by 22% of the population (37.7% previously).

At the same time, 16.9% said they did not trust politicians, and 18% could not answer the question.

The survey was conducted on April 7-10 among 1,189 people from 73 cities, with a margin of error under 2.5%.

Moldova held a presidential election in 2020. Sandu, the country's former Prime Minister, won against Dodon in the runoff, winning 57.7% of the vote against Dodon's 42.2%.