UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over Quarter Of US Workers Fear Layoffs, Reduced Wages Due To COVID-19 - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 12:30 AM

Over Quarter of US Workers Fear Layoffs, Reduced Wages Due to COVID-19 - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Nearly 30 percent of US workers fear layoffs or pay cuts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, nearly twice the level reported last year, a Gallup poll revealed on Tuesday.

"More than a quarter, 27% of US workers now say they are worried they will be laid off from their jobs, up from 15% a year ago. Twenty-seven percent of U.S. workers now fear their hours will be cut back, up from 15% in 2019, while 28% fear their wages will be reduced, up from 16% last year. Workers' worries their benefits will be reduced are also up, though less so than other worries, with 30% worried this will occur, up from 23% in 2019," the release said.

Given the disruption to the economy due to COVID-19, US workers' worries about negative events at their jobs are the highest since the 29 percent recorded in Gallup's annual survey of worker expectations in August 2013, the tail end of the Great Recession, the release added.

Worry about the four potential setbacks - layoffs, wage reductions, working hour cutbacks and benefit reductions - is up among all subgroups. However, White workers remain less worried about these setbacks than non-White workers.

The largest gap, 23 percentage points, is on worry that wages will be reduced, 20 percent for White workers, vs. 43 percent for non-White workers, followed by a 21-point gap for layoff fears - 20% for Whites and 41 percent for non-Whites.

Related Topics

Gallup August 2019 All From Jobs

Recent Stories

As a precaution, education, emergency and crisis a ..

2 minutes ago

Head of Israel&#039;s National Security Council vi ..

17 minutes ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity: Peace Agreem ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistan won 65 War with national unity, heroic ba ..

1 minute ago

ADQ launches Rafed to leverage healthcare purchasi ..

1 hour ago

US Central Bank Needs More Aggressive Policy to Bo ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.