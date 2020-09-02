Over Quarter of US Workers Fear Layoffs, Reduced Wages Due to COVID-19 - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Nearly 30 percent of US workers fear layoffs or pay cuts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, nearly twice the level reported last year, a Gallup poll revealed on Tuesday.

"More than a quarter, 27% of US workers now say they are worried they will be laid off from their jobs, up from 15% a year ago. Twenty-seven percent of U.S. workers now fear their hours will be cut back, up from 15% in 2019, while 28% fear their wages will be reduced, up from 16% last year. Workers' worries their benefits will be reduced are also up, though less so than other worries, with 30% worried this will occur, up from 23% in 2019," the release said.

Given the disruption to the economy due to COVID-19, US workers' worries about negative events at their jobs are the highest since the 29 percent recorded in Gallup's annual survey of worker expectations in August 2013, the tail end of the Great Recession, the release added.

Worry about the four potential setbacks - layoffs, wage reductions, working hour cutbacks and benefit reductions - is up among all subgroups. However, White workers remain less worried about these setbacks than non-White workers.

The largest gap, 23 percentage points, is on worry that wages will be reduced, 20 percent for White workers, vs. 43 percent for non-White workers, followed by a 21-point gap for layoff fears - 20% for Whites and 41 percent for non-Whites.