UrduPoint.com

Over Six Million People Have Died From Covid: AFP Count

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2022 | 07:09 PM

Over six million people have died from Covid: AFP count

Over six million people have died worldwide from Covid-19 since the pandemic began, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP on Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Over six million people have died worldwide from Covid-19 since the pandemic began, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP on Tuesday.

A total of 6,003,081 people have succumbed to the virus, AFP counted at 1100 GMT.

The milestone comes as the number of infections and deaths continues to plummet in most regions of the world, except in Asia, where Hong Kong is suffering its worst-ever outbreak, and Oceania, where New Zealand has recorded a jump in cases.

Average global daily deaths over the past seven days have fallen to 7,170, down 18 percent in a week, continuing a trend seen since the peak of the Omicron wave in early February despite many countries relaxing restrictions.

The United States has recorded 960,311 deaths from the coronavirus, followed by Brazil on 652,341 and India on 515,210.

While much of the world is learning to live with the disease, China remains committed to stamping it out and has instructed Hong Kong to also pursue a zero-tolerance approach.

Hong Kong has launched controversial plans to test all 7.4 million residents and build a network of isolation camps. The number of weekly infections in the city has doubled in a week to 290,987 while the number of deaths has more than tripled to 1,543.

In regional terms Europe -- which is defined widely by the World Health Organization to include Russia, Israel and countries in the Caucasus and Central Asia -- is currently reporting the largest number of cases.

It also accounted last week for nearly two fifths of the world's deaths.

Countries reporting the highest death rates in proportion of their population were Hong Kong with 20.58 per 100,000 inhabitants, Latvia (6.42), Georgia (5.89), Denmark (5.13), and Hungary (5.04).

AFP's tally is based on Covid-19 deaths reported by national health authorities.

The World Health Organization believes that the real figure could be two to three times higher.

Related Topics

India World Israel Russia Europe China Died Hong Kong Brazil Georgia United States Latvia Hungary Denmark February All From Asia Million New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

No-trust motion: Opposition to face humiliating de ..

No-trust motion: Opposition to face humiliating defeat again, says Shehbaz Gill ..

47 seconds ago
 Government College University arranges 'women mush ..

Government College University arranges 'women mushaira'

50 seconds ago
 ACLC busts three-members gang of car-lifters, reco ..

ACLC busts three-members gang of car-lifters, recover two stolen vehicles

51 seconds ago
 Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited posts Rs 2.3 bln ..

Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited posts Rs 2.3 bln profit

53 seconds ago
 Recruitment in FGEI done on merit basis: Dr Ikram

Recruitment in FGEI done on merit basis: Dr Ikram

21 minutes ago
 Subsidy available on 4 cash crops

Subsidy available on 4 cash crops

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>