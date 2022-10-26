UrduPoint.com

Over Third Of Finns Believe Russians Partly Responsible For Military Operation - Poll

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Over Third of Finns Believe Russians Partly Responsible for Military Operation - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Fifty-three percent of Finnish residents believe that ordinary Russians bear some degree of responsibility for the special military operation in Ukraine, a poll published by Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat said on Tuesday.

Eighteen percent believe that Russians bear a great responsibility, 35% think that they are partly to blame, and 29% say that Russians are slightly responsible for the operation. Only 16% of Finns believe that the residents of Russia do not bear any responsibility.

In general, 90% of Finnish respondents agree or partially agree with the statement that Finland will not be able to normalize relations with Russia under President Vladimir Putin. Sixty-eight percent fully agree with the statement, while 22% of respondents agree only partially, according to the poll.

The survey showed that residents of Finland believe that the only way to halt the military operation in Ukraine is to have Russian troops withdraw, with 57% fully and 27% partially agreeing with this statement.

The majority of respondents also agreed that Finland and the West should provide Ukraine with heavy weapons, with 41% of respondents fully and 38% partially agreeing with this statement, the poll showed.

The survey was conducted by Kantar Public from October 12-14. The total number of respondents was 1,069 people aged 18-79. The error of the survey results is about 3.1 percentage points.

