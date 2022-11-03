Over Third of Germans Blame NATO for Ukrainian Conflict - Poll

Forty percent of Germans at least partially agree that Russia's military operation in Ukraine was provoked by NATO, a survey conducted by the opinion research center Cemas found

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Forty percent of Germans at least partially agree that Russia's military operation in Ukraine was provoked by NATO, a survey conducted by the opinion research center Cemas found.

The survey of 2,228 people, conducted from October 3-11, revealed that the number of those who fully or partially agree that "NATO provoked Russia for so long that Russia had to go to war in Ukraine" was up 11% from April.

A further 44% at least partially agreed that "Putin has confronted a global elite that has been secretly pulling the strings," up from 32% in April, while 24% agreed that the military operation in Ukraine was necessary "to remove its fascist regime," up from 14%.

The nine-page report, titled "Stress Test for Democracy: Pro-Russian Conspiracy Narratives and Trust in Disinformation in the Society," blames the opinion shift entirely on so-called Russian propaganda.

"The representative sample shows a rise in support for all pro-Russian conspiracy narratives in the German population," reads the study led by Pia Lamberty, a German researcher of conspiracy theories.

The research also emphasized a persisting split between western and eastern states, more than three decades after the German reunification. Almost 60% of eastern Germans agreed that NATO provoked Russia, compared to 35% in the western states.