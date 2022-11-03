UrduPoint.com

Over Third Of Germans Blame NATO For Ukrainian Conflict - Poll

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Over Third of Germans Blame NATO for Ukrainian Conflict - Poll

Forty percent of Germans at least partially agree that Russia's military operation in Ukraine was provoked by NATO, a survey conducted by the opinion research center Cemas found

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Forty percent of Germans at least partially agree that Russia's military operation in Ukraine was provoked by NATO, a survey conducted by the opinion research center Cemas found.

The survey of 2,228 people, conducted from October 3-11, revealed that the number of those who fully or partially agree that "NATO provoked Russia for so long that Russia had to go to war in Ukraine" was up 11% from April.

A further 44% at least partially agreed that "Putin has confronted a global elite that has been secretly pulling the strings," up from 32% in April, while 24% agreed that the military operation in Ukraine was necessary "to remove its fascist regime," up from 14%.

The nine-page report, titled "Stress Test for Democracy: Pro-Russian Conspiracy Narratives and Trust in Disinformation in the Society," blames the opinion shift entirely on so-called Russian propaganda.

"The representative sample shows a rise in support for all pro-Russian conspiracy narratives in the German population," reads the study led by Pia Lamberty, a German researcher of conspiracy theories.

The research also emphasized a persisting split between western and eastern states, more than three decades after the German reunification. Almost 60% of eastern Germans agreed that NATO provoked Russia, compared to 35% in the western states.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Democracy German Split Vladimir Putin April October All From

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif, Zardari, Bilawal strongly condemn at ..

Nawaz Sharif, Zardari, Bilawal strongly condemn attack on Imran Khan

7 minutes ago
 IAEA Says Checks of Nuclear Facilities in Ukraine ..

IAEA Says Checks of Nuclear Facilities in Ukraine Reveal No Undeclared Activity

1 minute ago
 Asif Ali Zardari condemns firing on PTI chief

Asif Ali Zardari condemns firing on PTI chief

1 minute ago
 Assassination attempt on Imran Khan "alarming, dis ..

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan "alarming, disgraceful": President

1 minute ago
 AJK President invites American corporate sector to ..

AJK President invites American corporate sector to invest in AJK

1 minute ago
 Lahore High Court seeks report from CS Punjab over ..

Lahore High Court seeks report from CS Punjab over encroachments in Nullah Lai

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.