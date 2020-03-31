Over Third of New COVID-19 Patients in Moscow Aged 18-40 - Operational Headquarters

More than a third of new patients with COVID-19 in Moscow are aged between 18 and 40, the country's operational headquarters for preventing the spread of coronavirus said in a statement on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) More than a third of new patients with COVID-19 in Moscow are aged between 18 and 40, the country's operational headquarters for preventing the spread of coronavirus said in a statement on Tuesday.

Five percent of those infected with the virus are children, it added.

Meanwhile, only 10 percent of the patients with COVID-19 in Moscow visited European countries in the last two weeks, the statement added.