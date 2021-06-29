UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Thirty-five percent of Russians who know about President Vladimir Putin's upcoming annual Q&A session, say they will watch it live in full, according to a survey by Russia's Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM).

The televised session, known as "Direct Line With Vladimir Putin," will start Wednesday at noon Moscow time (09:00 GMT). One can submit their questions either via a special mobile application and text or MMS messages or through the show's website and social networks.

"Among those aware about the Direct Line, 35% said that they would watch the show live from beginning to end, 12% would watch fragments, 39% would get the gist from the news and the internet, and 13% would not watch the president's speech," the pollster said.

It added that 77% of Russians are aware of the upcoming program, with 67% of respondents interested in hearing the president's answers to citizens' questions live.

Three percent have already submitted their questions, 10% are still planning to do so and 85% do not have such plans.

The survey was conducted by phone on June 27 among 1,600 adults. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5%.

The tradition of holding live Q&A sessions to answer questions fielded by the public was introduced by Putin during his first term as the Russian president in 2001.

