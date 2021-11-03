UrduPoint.com

Over Three-Fourths Of US Adults Say Pandemic To Continue At Least 1 More Year - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Nearly three in five Americans say the COVID-19 crisis will last for more than a year, including more than a quarter who believe the pandemic will never end, a new Quinnipiac University poll revealed on Tuesday.

"An overwhelming majority of Americans (81 percent) do not expect life to return to normal in the U.S. anytime soon, as 26 percent say life will never return to normal, 32 percent expect it will take more than 1 year for life to return to normal, 23 percent say it will take about a year," a press release explaining the poll said.

Another 10 percent expect life to return to normal in about 6 months and 4 percent say a couple of months, the release said.

Pandemic-related pessimism tracks closely with dour expectations for the US economy, with more than half of Americans (55 percent) saying conditions are getting worse and 28 percent saying conditions are staying the same, the release added.

The poll is based on an October 15-18 survey of 1,342 US adults, according to the release.

