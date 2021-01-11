Over three million people lifted out of poverty in Xinjiang

Over three million people have been up-lifted from extreme poverty in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, officials said on Monday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Over three million people have been up-lifted from extreme poverty in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, officials said on Monday.

Decisive results were achieved in poverty alleviation and poverty was eliminated in 3,666 poverty-stricken villages and 32 counties, Spokesperson, Deputy Director General, CPC Publicity Department of Xinjiang said at a press briefing held at Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He said, Xinjiang is peaceful, with no cases of terrorism in past four years and now enjoys sound economic growth, along with a constant improvement of people's livelihood and steady progress.

Zulhayat Ismayil, spokesperson of the Information Office in Xinjiang regional government rejected allegations of forced labor in the Xinjiang and said all residents are protected by China's labor laws.

She said, Xinjiang is a home to 13 ethnic minority groups who choose their jobs freely. The laborers sign contracts and receive payment from companies on the basis of equality and their willingness to work in accordance with the Labor Law of People's Republic of China.

A Xinjiang resident and migrant worker, who was present at the briefing, refuted the allegation of so-called massive forced labor in his hometown.

He said that people from Xinjiang can earn more money in inland cities, which provide more experiences for personal development.

Elijan Anayat, another spokesperson of Xinjiang government said that there are no 're-education camps' in the autonomous region.

He stressed that the vocational education and training centers legally established in Xinjiang are schools aimed at de-radicalization. These are all conducive efforts and proactive measures of preventive counter-terrorism and de-radicalization.

A former trainee of Kashgar Prefecture in Xinjiang, Nijat Muhtar said, the classrooms are spacious and bright at training schools.

"We have a reading room and a playground. Even the accommodation is free. We have class from Mondays to Fridays, and take a rest on weekends." he said.

From 2014 to 2019, Xinjiang has averaged an annual growth rate of 7.2 percent GDP in the region which 0rose from more than 919 billion Yuan ($141 billion) in 2014 to 1.35 trillion yuan ($208 billion) in 2019.

Muhtram Sherip, Imam of Yang Hang Mosque in Urumqi City said that all the people enjoy equal religious freedom in Xinjiang and Muslims are free to perform their religious rituals.