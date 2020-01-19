UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over Three Million People Made Homeless By Civil War In Yemen - International Red Cross

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 32 seconds ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 12:30 PM

Over Three Million People Made Homeless By Civil War in Yemen - International Red Cross

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has stated that over three million people, the majority of which are women and children, have been made homeless as a result of ongoing fighting in Yemen's civil war that has raged since 2015.

"Over 3 million people in Yemen have been made homeless by war. 83% of them are women and children," the ICRC said on Twitter on Saturday evening.

The ICRC plays an active role in providing humanitarian aid to Yemeni citizens affected by the ongoing conflict. In the second half of 2019, the organization provided health care and medical services to over a quarter of a million people, according to a published report.

The organization has called Yemen "the scene of the world's largest humanitarian crisis" and has estimated that more than 80 percent of the population is reliant on humanitarian aid.

Yemen has been locked in a conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, Houthi rebels, and forces loyal to the Southern Transitional Council (STC) who were initially allied with government forces, but clashed in the port city of Aden in August.

In December 2018, for the first time in several years, Yemen's opposing parties came face-to-face in Stockholm for a meeting organized by the United Nations. They managed to reach several relevant agreements, in particular, to implement a ceasefire and exchange prisoners.

The United Nations has also established a mission to support the implementation of the peace agreement and establish humanitarian corridors, although the conflict continues to rage on in the middle Eastern country.

Related Topics

World United Nations Exchange Twitter Yemen Stockholm Aden August December Women 2015 2018 2019 Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns car bomb attack in Somalia

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 19, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Lebanon protesters lob traffic signs, branches at ..

12 hours ago

Brignone emulates mother but shares honours with V ..

13 hours ago

Shah Mahmood Qureshi for resolving ME situation by ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.