ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) About 30 migrants are missing after the boat that was carrying them capsized off Libya's coast, the Italian Coast Guard informs.

"The rescue operation took place outside the Italian SAR (search-and-rescue) area of responsibility, recording the inactivity of the other National Maritime Coordination and Rescue Centres involved in the area," the coast guard said in a statement quoted by Italian media on Sunday.

According to the release, 17 migrants were rescued by a cargo ship, while another 30 remain missing.

The search and rescue operation continues with the involvement of merchant ships and two planes of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex).

Some 330,000 people crossed into the European Union illegally in 2022, which marked the highest number since 2016 and a 64% increase from the year prior, according to Frontex. Simultaneously, the number of asylum applicants roughly doubled to 924,000.