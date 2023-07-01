Open Menu

Over Two Dozen People, Including Children, Killed In Bus Accident In India - Reports

Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2023 | 10:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) At least 25 people, including children, were killed in a bus accident in India's western state of Maharashtra early on Saturday morning, Indian broadcaster NDTV reports citing officials.

The accident occurred on the Samruddhi-Mahamarg Expressway in Buldhana district, when a bus carrying about 33 people overturned after hitting a pole and caught fire, NDTV said citing police.

At least 25 people, including three children, died, while eight others were injured. The driver survived the accident.

An investigation is underway. Police said as cited by NDTV that, according to the bus driver, the accident occurred after one of the bus's tires burst.

