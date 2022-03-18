UrduPoint.com

Over Two Million Ukraine Refugees Cross Into Poland

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2022 | 03:13 PM

Over two million Ukraine refugees cross into Poland

Poland's border guards said Friday that more than two million refugees had crossed into the EU member from neighbouring Ukraine since the February 24 Russian invasion

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Poland's border guards said Friday that more than two million refugees had crossed into the EU member from neighbouring Ukraine since the February 24 Russian invasion.

"At 9:00 am the number of refugees from Ukraine exceeded two million. It is mainly women with children," the guards said on Twitter.

"Border guard officers are the first Poles to bring them assistance after the border crossing. Often simple words of support mean the most," they added.

Poland has received more than half of the refugees fleeing Ukraine. Others have fled to fellow neighbours such as Romania, Hungary and Slovakia.

On Thursday, the UN refugee agency UNHCR said more than 3.1 million people had fled Ukraine since the invasion.

"Hour by hour, minute by minute, people are fleeing the terrifying reality of violence in Ukraine. Unless the conflict ends, this heart-breaking crisis is set to grow. We need peace, now," the agency said.

It added that more than two million people still within Ukraine's borders had fled their homes.

The UNHCR initially estimated that up to four million people could leave Ukraine, but last week admitted that figure might well be revised upwards.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Twitter Romania Slovakia Hungary February Border Women From Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

Dr Sania chairs a meeting to plan integration of C ..

Dr Sania chairs a meeting to plan integration of Chatbot in Ehsaas Raabta app

49 seconds ago
 Pakistan's sustainable transport future lies in EV ..

Pakistan's sustainable transport future lies in EVs; eco-friendly technology: Br ..

51 seconds ago
 Indian troops continue to spill blood of innocent ..

Indian troops continue to spill blood of innocent people in IIOJK

3 minutes ago
 Fighting in Mariupol city centre: Russian ministry ..

Fighting in Mariupol city centre: Russian ministry

3 minutes ago
 Hindus celebrate Pakistan Day and 'Holi' together: ..

Hindus celebrate Pakistan Day and 'Holi' together: Mukhi Eshwar

3 minutes ago
 Iran read to meet India's energy needs

Iran read to meet India's energy needs

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>