Over Two Thirds Of Americans Dissatisfied With Direction US Headed In - Poll

The percentage of Americans who are dissatisfied with the direction the United States is headed in has decreased but remains high at 67 percent, a new Gallup poll revealed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The percentage of Americans who are dissatisfied with the direction the United States is headed in has decreased but remains high at 67 percent, a new Gallup poll revealed on Tuesday.

"Americans' satisfaction with the way things are going in the US continued to improve in March, as 32 percent say they are satisfied with the direction of the country. This is the second monthly increase Gallup has recorded after the measure fell to its lowest point in nearly a decade in January. Still, Americans are more than twice as likely to report being dissatisfied with the country's direction (67 percent)," Gallup said in a press release explaining the poll.

The level of satisfaction varies depending on the party preference with 52 percent of Democrats, 30 percent of independents and 7 percent of Republicans saying they are satisfied, the release said.

The poll results show that 44 percent of Americans say the economic conditions in the United States are getting better while 50 percent say they are getting worse.

According to Gallup, over a third of Americans (36 percent) approve of the work of Congress, marking the highest approval rating in nearly 12 years.

The poll results are based on phone interviews conducted by Gallup between March 1-15 with 1,010 adults.

