Over Two Thirds of Americans Support Immigration - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) More than two thirds (68%) of Americans consider immigration a "good thing," according to a Gallup poll released Thursday.

While this represents a drop from the 77% peak in 2020 and the lowest Gallup has recorded since the 63% in 2014, it is generally higher than responses from 2001-2012.

About a quarter (27%) of Americans saw immigration as a "bad' thing in the latest poll conducted June 1-22, with far more Republicans holding this view (43%) than Democrats (10%).

The poll was conducted June 1-22, a few weeks after the Biden administration lifted the Title 42 emergency regulations implemented during the pandemic that enabled border control to immediately deport people entering the country illegally rather than allow them an asylum hearing.