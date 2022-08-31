Over Two-Thirds of Black Americans Say Racism Holds Them Back in US Society Today - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) More than two thirds of black Americans believe racism is still a force holding them back in US society, a new Pew Research Center poll revealed on Tuesday.

"Roughly eight-in-ten say they have personally experienced discrimination because of their race or ethnicity (79%), and most also say discrimination is the main reason many Black people cannot get ahead (68%)," a release on the poll said.

Although these details were only released on Tuesday, the poll was carried out in October last year. It covered 3,912 Black Americans and was conducted online from October 4 to October 17, 2021.

"About half of Black adults (52%) say racism in our laws is a bigger problem than racism by individual people, while four-in-ten (43%) say acts of racism committed by individual people is the bigger problem. Only 3% of Black adults say that Black people do not experience discrimination in the (United States) today," the release said.

Clear majorities of black Americans told the Pew pollsters that racism (63%), police brutality (60%) and economic inequality (54%) remained very big problems for black Americans, the release added.