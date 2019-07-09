UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over Two-Thirds Of Israelis Skeptic About US 'Deal Of Century' For Palestine - Survey

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 07:36 PM

Over Two-Thirds of Israelis Skeptic About US 'Deal of Century' for Palestine - Survey

Seventy percent of the Israelis think there is little chance that the US administration's "deal of the century" for the Israeli-Palestinian settlement will lead to peace, a survey by the Guttman Center at the Israel Democracy Institute showed Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Seventy percent of the Israelis think there is little chance that the US administration's "deal of the century" for the Israeli-Palestinian settlement will lead to peace, a survey by the Guttman Center at the Israel Democracy Institute showed Tuesday.

The economic aspects of the deal were unveiled ahead of a two-day workshop in Bahrain in late June.

The United States proposed a $50 billion investment and infrastructure plan. The Palestinian leadership boycotted the meeting in Manama and the plan itself as an attempt to buy them out.

Fifty-five percent of Israeli Jews and 74 percent of Israeli Arabs are skeptical of the deal.

The survey showed that 58.5 percent of the Jewish Israelis believed that economic peace was the main prerequisite for calm and stability in the region.

The survey was carried out from June 30 to July 2 among 794 men and women aged 18 and older.

Related Topics

Century Israel Democracy Manama Buy Lead Bahrain United States June July Women Jew From Billion Arab

Recent Stories

Trump Twitter outbursts test US-UK 'special relati ..

39 seconds ago

In flip, billionaire Democrat launches 2020 White ..

41 seconds ago

UAQ Ruler issues resolution introducing two new jo ..

7 minutes ago

New Zealand 211-5 v India as rain stops play in Wo ..

43 seconds ago

Tanzania's Magufuli dismisses concerns over dam in ..

44 seconds ago

16 shopkeepers fined for overcharging in Mianwali

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.