Over Two-Thirds of Israelis Skeptic About US 'Deal of Century' for Palestine - Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Seventy percent of the Israelis think there is little chance that the US administration's "deal of the century " for the Israeli-Palestinian settlement will lead to peace, a survey by the Guttman Center at the Israel Democracy Institute showed Tuesday.

The economic aspects of the deal were unveiled ahead of a two-day workshop in Bahrain in late June.

The United States proposed a $50 billion investment and infrastructure plan. The Palestinian leadership boycotted the meeting in Manama and the plan itself as an attempt to buy them out.

Fifty-five percent of Israeli Jews and 74 percent of Israeli Arabs are skeptical of the deal.

The survey showed that 58.5 percent of the Jewish Israelis believed that economic peace was the main prerequisite for calm and stability in the region.

The survey was carried out from June 30 to July 2 among 794 men and women aged 18 and older.