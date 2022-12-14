Over Two-Thirds of Republican Voters Oppose Griner-Bout Swap - Poll

More than two-thirds of Republican voters oppose the prisoner exchange with Russia that brought WNBA athlete Brittney Griner back to the United States, according to a Morning Consult poll released Wednesday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) More than two-thirds of Republican voters oppose the prisoner exchange with Russia that brought WNBA athlete Brittney Griner back to the United States, according to a Morning Consult poll released Wednesday.

Sixty-nine percent of Republican voters opposed the swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. More specifically, 51% said they "strongly oppose" it and 18% said they "somewhat oppose" it. In comparison, 64% of Democratic voters supported the deal, with 34% saying they "strongly support" it.

In all, 47% of voters opposed the deal, 39% supported it, and 14% did not have an opinion.

The survey was conducted from December 9-12 with 2,005 registered voters.