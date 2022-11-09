Over Two-thirds of US Voters Do Not Want Biden to Run for Reelection in 2024 - Exit Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) More than 66 percent of US voters do not want President Joe Biden to run in the next presidential election in 2024, a CNN exit poll revealed.

The survey said 7 in 10 independent voters and some 9 in 10 Republican voters said they do not want Biden to join the next presidential campaign, while less than 6 in 10 Democratic voters said he should run.