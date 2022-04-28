Overall Level of Violence in Afghanistan Has Decreased - Blinken

While the overall violence in Afghanistan has gone down, the nation is still experiencing terrorist attacks against US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday

"The overall level of violence in the country has decreased but we are seeing terrorists attacks including horrifically most recently against... minorities," Blinken said.

"We are , of course, seeing retribution attacks by Taliban against those who were part of the former government, they seem to be for the most part not centrally directed - that is they tend to be happening at a local level."

Blinken went on to say that with regards to the basic rights of the Afghan people, and particularly women and girls, "that has moved backwards."

The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) came to power in Afghanistan in the fall of 2021 and established an interim government. The new authorities have not yet been internationally recognized.