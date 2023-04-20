Overall Negativity In US-Russian Relations Affects Arms Control - Ambassador Antonov
Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2023 | 09:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Arms control cannot take place regardless of geopolitical realities and the general negativity in the US-Russian relations, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said.
"The overall negativity in U.S.-Russian relations cannot but affect arms control.
It is impossible to view these matters in isolation from the politico-military and geostrategic realities," Antonov told Newsweek.
He said the anti-Russian coalition has taken on a nuclear dimension, with NATO positioning itself as a nuclear alliance and actively pursuing nuclear sharing missions, adding that Russia cannot afford to ignore NATO's cumulative nuclear capabilities when considering the issue of the New START treaty's future.