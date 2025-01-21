Overall Scale Of China's Manufacturing Industry Tops World For 15 Consecutive Years
Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2025 | 01:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) China's manufacturing industry has maintained the top position in the world in terms of overall scale for 15 consecutive years in 2024, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said Tuesday.
In 2024, China's total value-added industrial output reached 40.5 trillion Yuan (about 5.65 trillion U.S. Dollars).
Recent Stories
ADEK launches ‘Become a Teacher' initiative
Sharjah’s free zones attract over 1,600 international companies in 2024
TRENDS participates in Davos in Switzerland
ADNOC Distribution partners with Emerge to power Abu Dhabi stations with solar e ..
27 injured in 6.2-magnitude earthquake on Taiwan island
Relay For Life 2025 returns to inspire hope for cancer awareness
Punjab medical colleges: First selection list out, cutoff hits 94.36%
ADNOC Gas, EWEC partner to support UAE’s energy transformation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2025
UAE showcases creativity at Maison & Objet Paris Fair
Dubai hosts closed meeting of World Bank Cloud Computing Working Group
More Stories From World
-
Overall scale of China's manufacturing industry tops world for 15 consecutive years8 minutes ago
-
China adds 12.56 million new urban jobs in 2024, employment situation stable8 minutes ago
-
Over 60,000 urban renewal projects launched in China in 20248 minutes ago
-
China's installed power generation capacity up 14.6 pct in 20248 minutes ago
-
Fire destroys over 500 houses in Jakarta8 minutes ago
-
16 dead, 5 missing in Indonesia landslide: police18 minutes ago
-
Industry, Investment Ministries announce six qualified companies for mining exploration program18 minutes ago
-
Saudi, Romanian Economy Ministers discuss cooperation at WEF 202518 minutes ago
-
Minister of Economy and Planning meets with Chairman of HSBC Holdings18 minutes ago
-
Kingdom holding resumes construction of Jeddah Tower28 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 500 food baskets in Mali's Koulikoro region28 minutes ago
-
South Korea's suspended president attends impeachment hearing38 minutes ago