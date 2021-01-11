Overall Turnout At Kyrgyz Referendum To Pick Form Of Gov't Stands At 39.88% - CEC
Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 07:40 AM
BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The overall voter turnout at Kyrgyzstan's referendum to choose a form of government has reached 39.88 percent, the country's Central Election Commission said.
According to the preliminary data from 97 percent of polling stations, 81 percent of voters have picked a presidential form of government over a parliamentary one.