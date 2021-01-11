UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Overall Turnout At Kyrgyz Referendum To Pick Form Of Gov't Stands At 39.88% - CEC

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 07:40 AM

Overall Turnout at Kyrgyz Referendum to Pick Form of Gov't Stands at 39.88% - CEC

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The overall voter turnout at Kyrgyzstan's referendum to choose a form of government has reached 39.88 percent, the country's Central Election Commission said.

According to the preliminary data from 97 percent of polling stations, 81 percent of voters have picked a presidential form of government over a parliamentary one.

Related Topics

Election Commission Of Pakistan Kyrgyzstan From Government

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED5.4 bn in market cap

8 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs Virtual Happiness and Positi ..

9 hours ago

UAE leaders condole with President of Indonesia ov ..

9 hours ago

Dubai Economy receives 59,130 consumer complaints ..

9 hours ago

Fatima bint Mubarak inaugurates first virtual Emir ..

9 hours ago

India warns of Avian Influenza in seven states

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.