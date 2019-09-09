Overhaul of Admiral Nakhimov Nuclear Missile Cruiser 50% Complete - Krivoruchko

SEVERODVINSK (Russia) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) The repairs of Admiral Nakhimov heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser are 50 percent complete, the warship will be delivered to the Russian navy at the end of 2022, Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko said Monday.

The Soviet-era Kirov class warship is undergoing a major overhaul with subsequent modernization at the Sevmash shipyard in northern Russia.

"This will be the most powerful ship of the Russian navy. We checked the progress of work, the ship's readiness is now at 50 percent," Krivoruchko told reporters.

"As we agreed with the Sevmash enterprise, we expect to receive the ship at the end of 2022. These terms are not in doubt," he added.