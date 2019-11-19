UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Overly Heavy Truck May Have Caused Deadly French Bridge Collapse: Official

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 04:50 PM

Overly heavy truck may have caused deadly French bridge collapse: official

The deadly collapse of a bridge spanning a river in the south of France may have been caused by a lorry weighing twice the maximum limit allowed, an local official said Tuesday

MirepoixsurTarn, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :The deadly collapse of a bridge spanning a river in the south of France may have been caused by a lorry weighing twice the maximum limit allowed, an local official said Tuesday.

Early on Monday, the bridge detached from suspension cables and plunged into the river Tarn, resulting in the deaths of a 15-year-old girl and a truck driver.

"We think that the truck weighed over 40 tonnes. The lorry was well over the limit and the bridge broke," the mayor of the town of Mirepoix-sur-Tarn north of Toulouse, Eric Oget, told AFP.

The bridge, which was built in 1931, could take a maximum weight of 19 tonnes. It had passed recent safety inspections.

France's junior environment minister Emmanuelle Wargon confirmed that "one of the theories is that truck went on the bridge with a weight exceeding the maximum".

"But it is the state prosecutor who will establish the facts," she added, speaking to LCI tv.

The girl was travelling in the car with her mother, who was plucked from the water by bystanders.

The truck driver's body was found after a day-long search by more than 60 rescue workers, including divers.

Related Topics

Water France Driver Car Toulouse May TV From Weight

Recent Stories

BJP leader taken out by security for interrupting ..

12 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Slams US Change of Policy ..

3 minutes ago

US 'Firmly' Disagrees With Macron's Assessment of ..

8 minutes ago

Hong Kong Police Seek Gov't, Volunteers' Support t ..

8 minutes ago

Rights Group Urges UN Mission in CAR to Strengthen ..

8 minutes ago

Taliban Releases US, Australian Hostages in Prison ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.