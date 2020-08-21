Overnight Protest in Portland Turns Violent With Attacks on US Immigration Office - Police

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) A group of about 100 activists turned an anti-police demonstration at an US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in Portland, Oregon, into a pitched battle with police that lasted into the early hours of Friday, the Portland Police Department said in a press release.

"Members of the group began throwing rocks and bottles at FPS [Federal Protective Service] officers as well as shined lasers and launched commercial fireworks," the release said.

Police arrested three individuals outside the ICE office, which has become a new focus for protests - and riots - that have gripped Portland for nearly three months.

Clashes between law enforcement officers and groups of activists have become a nightly feature in Portland since the May 25 death of unarmed suspect George Floyd in police custody, which prompted nationwide protests against police brutality and racism. However, many of the protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians alike as well as with acts of vandalism, arson and looting.