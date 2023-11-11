Open Menu

Overseas Chinese Conference To Be Held In Wuhan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2023 | 01:40 PM

WUHAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) The 2023 Conference on Overseas Chinese Pioneering and Developing in China will kick off on Nov. 15 in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, and is expected to attract more than 570 participants from 67 countries and regions.

The three-day event will focus on industries including optoelectronic information, new energy, biomedicine and high-end equipment, with an aim of involving overseas Chinese in the development of these sectors in China.

The conference will include a range of activities aimed at fostering collaboration in scientific and technological innovation between Hubei and Belt and Road partner countries, promoting international education cooperation and advancing the development of carbon finance.

According to the United Front Work Department of the Hubei Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, since 2001, the conference has witnessed the signing of nearly 2,800 projects.

Since its launch in 2001, the conference has become an important platform to attract talent and investment from overseas Chinese and promote cooperation and exchanges between China and foreign countries.

