UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Overseas Indonesians Confirmed Positive For COVID-19 Rise To 3,253

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 03:15 PM

Overseas Indonesians confirmed positive for COVID-19 rise to 3,253

The number of overseas Indonesians who were confirmed positive for COVID-19 rose to 3,253 as two more new cases were registered in this group, according to the Foreign Ministry of Indonesia on Monday

JAKARTA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The number of overseas Indonesians who were confirmed positive for COVID-19 rose to 3,253 as two more new cases were registered in this group, according to the Foreign Ministry of Indonesia on Monday.

The new cases were reported in Kuwait and China's Taiwan.

The ministry also reported that 738 Indonesians are still under medical treatment, while the number of recoveries and the death toll in this group remain 2,344 and 171 respectively.

Related Topics

China Kuwait Indonesia

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,105 new COVID-19 cases, 3,355 reco ..

2 minutes ago

Russia reports 12,604 new coronavirus cases, 337 d ..

2 minutes ago

US official praises UAE for outstanding organisati ..

17 minutes ago

Revenue officials directed to resolve masses' prob ..

2 minutes ago

Cold, dry weather forecast for city

2 minutes ago

Japan-UAE cooperation can establish hydrogen, ammo ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.