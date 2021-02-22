Overseas Indonesians confirmed positive for COVID-19 rise to 3,253

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The number of overseas Indonesians who were confirmed positive for COVID-19 rose to 3,253 as two more new cases were registered in this group, according to the Foreign Ministry of Indonesia on Monday

JAKARTA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The number of overseas Indonesians who were confirmed positive for COVID-19 rose to 3,253 as two more new cases were registered in this group, according to the Foreign Ministry of Indonesia on Monday.

The new cases were reported in Kuwait and China's Taiwan.

The ministry also reported that 738 Indonesians are still under medical treatment, while the number of recoveries and the death toll in this group remain 2,344 and 171 respectively.