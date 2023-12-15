Overseas migration to Australia hits record high

CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) -- Overseas migration to Australia hit a record high in the 2022-23 financial year due to a surge in temporary visa holders entering the country.

According to official data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Friday, net overseas migration to Australia in the 12 months to the end of June was 518,000 -- the highest figure on record.

Net overseas migration is calculated by subtracting migrant departures from migrant arrivals.

In 2022-23, a record-high 737,000 migrants arrived in Australia -- up from 427,00 in the previous 12 months -- and 219,000 departed -- the lowest figure since 2006-07.

Jenny Dobak, head of migration statistics at the ABS, said the fall in departures could be attributed to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Due to the impact of travel restrictions during the pandemic, many temporary migrants currently living in Australia have only arrived relatively recently and are not yet required to leave. This has resulted in the smaller number of migrant departures in 2022-23," she said in a media release.