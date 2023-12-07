Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority to host forum on combating corruption

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority will host on Sunday the twelfth annual virtual forum titled "Legal Awareness in Combating Financial and Administrative Corruption" to commemorate International Anti-Corruption Day 2023 themed UNCAC at 20: Uniting the World Against Corruption.

The forum will cover various topics concerning laws related to financial and administrative corruption offenses. These discussions will include distinguishing between financial and administrative corruption crimes and violations, understanding the difference between disciplinary and criminal liability, exploring the responsibilities of public employees in reporting financial or administrative corruption cases, and examining local and international experiences that enhance legal awareness in combating corruption.