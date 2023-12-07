Open Menu

Oversight And Anti-Corruption Authority To Host Forum On Combating Corruption

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority to host forum on combating corruption

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority will host on Sunday the twelfth annual virtual forum titled "Legal Awareness in Combating Financial and Administrative Corruption" to commemorate International Anti-Corruption Day 2023 themed UNCAC at 20: Uniting the World Against Corruption.

The forum will cover various topics concerning laws related to financial and administrative corruption offenses. These discussions will include distinguishing between financial and administrative corruption crimes and violations, understanding the difference between disciplinary and criminal liability, exploring the responsibilities of public employees in reporting financial or administrative corruption cases, and examining local and international experiences that enhance legal awareness in combating corruption.

Related Topics

Corruption World Criminals Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Three dead as fire breaks out in Karachi's buildin ..

Three dead as fire breaks out in Karachi's building

17 hours ago
 Hyderabad: Penalties imposed on dealers selling ex ..

Hyderabad: Penalties imposed on dealers selling expensive fertilizer

17 hours ago
 ECP firmly denies fake vote allegations on social ..

ECP firmly denies fake vote allegations on social media

17 hours ago
 Nawaz condoles demise of Balakh Sher Mazari with f ..

Nawaz condoles demise of Balakh Sher Mazari with family

17 hours ago
Govt. committed to counter security threats in run ..

Govt. committed to counter security threats in run up to elections: Caretaker Pr ..

17 hours ago
 Govt. committed to counter security threats in run ..

Govt. committed to counter security threats in run up to elections: Caretaker Pr ..

17 hours ago
 ICRC, MPRC observe International Day for Persons w ..

ICRC, MPRC observe International Day for Persons with Disabilities

18 hours ago
 Commissioner inaugurates 2nd phase of Mother & Chi ..

Commissioner inaugurates 2nd phase of Mother & Child Welfare Programme

17 hours ago
 Nawaz, Shehbaz meet Ch. Shujaat

Nawaz, Shehbaz meet Ch. Shujaat

18 hours ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

18 hours ago

More Stories From World