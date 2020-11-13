Oversubscription to Russian Eurobonds Proves Foreign Investors' Demand Stable - Siluanov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The placement of Russia's Eurobonds worth 2 billion Euros ($2.36 billion) became the largest one-time attraction of funds in European Currency by the finance ministry, and large oversubscription indicates the continued stable demand of foreign investors for Russian debt instruments, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Finance Ministry placed Eurobonds worth 2 billion euros in two tranches: a seven-year tranche of 750 million euros with a yield of 1.125 percent per annum and a 12-year one worth 1.25 billion euros with a yield of 1.85 percent per annum.

"On November 12, 2020, Russian sovereign euro-denominated Eurobonds maturing in 2027 and 2032 were placed. The total amount of funds raised is 2 billion euros, which is the largest transaction of the Russian Finance Ministry for a one-time attraction of funds in European currency," Siluanov told journalists.

"Substantial oversubscription proves the continued stable demand of foreign investors for Russian debt instruments and Russia's ability to borrow in foreign currency for long periods at acceptable market levels," the minister said.

He clarified that investors showed greater interest in the 12-year issue, with the bid book amounting to 1.6 billion euros. But the seven-year issue was also oversubscribed, the bid book amounted to 1.2 billion euros, exceeding the offer by more than half.

This was the first placement after restrictions imposed by the US authorities in August 2019 on the participation of US investors in the initial placement of Russian sovereign Eurobonds, in connection with which it was carried out without the participation of US investors or US financial infrastructure.