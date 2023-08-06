PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2023) Eleven people have been injured when a car of a small tourist train overturned in the French city of Nice, the France 3 broadcaster reported Saturday, citing fire and rescue services.

The last car of a small tourist train overturned at the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, having resulted in 11 injuries.

Three people have been taken to hospitals, the report said.

The preliminary information showed that the incident was not related to a collision with another vehicle, the media reported.