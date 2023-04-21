UrduPoint.com

Overturned Fuel Tanker Shuts Down Major Connecticut Highway - State Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2023 | 10:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) A large fire generated after a fuel tanker rolled over on the Gold Star Bridge in Groton, Connecticut, has led to the shutdown of I-95, State Police announced on Friday.

"Fuel tanker truck rollover on Gold Star Bridge with fire. Bridge is closed. Injuries are unknown at this time.

Avoid the area," the Connecticut State Police tweeted on Friday afternoon.

Videos taken of the area show plumes of dark smoke emanating from the bridge, where the tanker's contents have leaked out and caught fire.

Police also confirmed that some of the buildings directly below Gold Star Bridge have also caught fire, and have advised civilians to avoid the area. The extent of injuries is currently unknown, and the site is still under active investigation.

