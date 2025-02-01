Overwhelmed? DC crash puts spotlight on US air traffic agency

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Prior to this week's fatal airplane crash in Washington, the US air traffic control (ATC) system was regarded as an understaffed operation beset with old and sometimes obsolete equipment.

While the investigation into the collision between a regional passenger jet and a military Black Hawk helicopter remains at an early phase, the tragic end to the United States' 16-year streak of no fatal commercial air crashes promises to keep the ATC's issues in focus.

A government auditor warned last year the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) troubling record on technology upgrades risked leaving it overwhelmed amid rising demand.

Turning things around "will be the work of many years and billions of Dollars," Kevin Walsh of the Government Accountability Office told a Senate panel.

Longstanding troubles have led to periodic efforts to privatize US air traffic control -- something conservatives were positioning for ahead of the second Trump administration.

In December, the libertarian Cato Institute described the ATC system as "antiquated, mismanaged and... headed for a crisis," arguing the ATC was ideal for privatization under White House advisor and tech billionaire Elon Musk's push to slim down government.

But Michael McCormick, a former FAA control tower manager, noted that privatization campaigns have previously failed because of opposition from established aviation interests.

"This tragic accident is definitely going to put a spotlight on the national air traffic system and may finally result in a proper funding level so the system can be upgraded and maintained," he said in an interview.

McCormick credited newer technology with enabling the ATC system to shift from ground- to satellite-based infrastructure, facilitating the ability of controllers to transmit messages directly to planes without using a phone.