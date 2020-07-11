Overwhelming Majority of Canadians Say Border With US Should Stay Closed 'Longer'- Poll

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) The vast majority of Canadians say they believe their country's border with the United States should remain closed beyond the July 21 deadline, an Abacus Data poll revealed.

"Canadians are overwhelmingly of the view (89%) that the border should remain closed longer," the findings released on Friday said.

The data showed that Canadians believe the United States has moved too hastily in reopening the nation following a two-month COVID-19-induced shutdown.

This viewpoint was echoed by Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who said that he has delivered this message to Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.

The findings come amid a spike in new COVID-19 cases in certain parts of the United States.

On Friday, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University showed that the US has reached a new high in the daily number of novel coronavirus cases with health officials reporting more than 63,000 infections in the last 24 hours.

As of Friday, US health officials have reported more than 3.16 million novel coronavirus cases and more than 133,000 virus-related fatalities, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Canada has reported more than 107,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 8,700 COVID-19-related fatalities.

All non-essential travel between the United States and Canada has been halted since March 20.