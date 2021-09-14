Overwhelming Majority of Poles Believe Poland Should Remain in EU - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) An overwhelming majority of Poles believe that their country should remain a member of the European Union, according to a survey conducted by the United Surveys laboratory.

When asked whether Poland should remain a member of the EU in the future, 68.6% of the respondents gave a definitively affirmative answer, while another 19.5% chose the "rather, yes" option.

A total of 7.2% of the survey participants were in favor of leaving the EU. This scenario is "strongly" supported by 3.8%, while the less sure version of the answer was picked by 3.4%.

Some 4.8% of the respondents could not answer the question.

When asked if they consider Poland's exit from the EU a realistic scenario, 30% of people answered affirmatively.

The poll organizers said that 10% of men and 5% of women supported Poland's exit from the EU. The group where 100% of respondents were in favor of staying in the bloc were those over 70 years old, while those in support of Poland's exit from the EU (14%) were mainly present in the 40-49 age group.

In turn, in the 50-59 age group, 21% had no opinion on the issue.

The poll was conducted on September 10 through phone interviews and covered 1,000 people.

Euroscepticism has been on the rise in Poland as some of Warsaw's recent policies drew harsh criticism from Brussels. On September 7, the European Commission turned to the EU's Court of Justice asking to impose daily fines on Poland over its controversial judicial reform until it complies with an order to suspend it. The Polish government called the decision an act of aggression.

This development sparked a heated debate about the possibility of the so-called Polexit between the ruling party and the opposition. However, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki firmly maintained that Poland will remain a member of the EU and that the government does not consider leaving the bloc.