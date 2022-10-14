(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) Three-fourths of Russian nationals (75%) have assessed the performance of President Vladimir Putin positively and expressed confidence in him, according to a poll by the Moscow-based Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) published on Friday.

The Russian top official is distrusted by 15% and his work is disapproved of by 12%, the poll showed.

The FOM poll was carried out from October 7-9 among 1,500 adults in 104 cities, towns and villages across 53 Russian regions through in-person interviews. The margin of error does not exceed 3.6%.