UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Overworked US Bankers Plead For Maximum 80 Hour Work Week

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 12:05 AM

Overworked US bankers plead for maximum 80 hour work week

Overworked and stressed-out new hires at the Goldman Sachs investment bank are asking that their work week be limited -- to 80 hours

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ):Overworked and stressed-out new hires at the Goldman Sachs investment bank are asking that their work week be limited -- to 80 hours.

They made their case in an 11-page, official looking presentation of the kind the bank would prepare for a client, complete with statistics and graphs.

It stems from a poll of 13 first-year Goldman Sachs employees who said they have worked an average of 98 hours a week since the beginning of the year and generally go to bed around 3 am.

They said their physical and mental health are suffering: 77 percent said they are "victims of workplace abuse.

" "I can't sleep anymore because my anxiety levels are through the roof," one worker says in the presentation.

"I didn't come into this job expecting a 9am-5pm's, but I also didn't expect consistent 9am-5am's either," another complained.

In order to "rectify the situation," the proposal said an 80-hour work week should be considered "max capacity."The presentation began to circulate on social media Wednesday before becoming available on Twitter Thursday.

Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to an AFP query seeking comment.

Related Topics

Social Media Twitter Job Bank From

Recent Stories

Queen Elizabeth II's birthday parade cancelled for ..

1 hour ago

NAB determined to achieve corruption free Pakistan ..

1 hour ago

Sales of video games hit UK record in 2020

1 hour ago

Turkey's Erdogan, EU Leadership Discuss Joint Step ..

1 hour ago

EU Countries Resume Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine Aft ..

1 hour ago

Rising prices can't stop US real estate boom

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.